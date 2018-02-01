Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal welcomes appointment of Vatican investigator in Barros case

February 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago, Chile, has welcomed the news that Pope Francis has sent a seasoned Vatican prosecutor to Chile, to investigate charges against Bishop Juan Barros. The cardinal said that the arrival of Archbishop Charles Scicluna in Chile would be “very timely,” and should help to “uncover the information that people need to form a more thorough judgment” on the accusations that the bishop covered up evidence of abuse.

