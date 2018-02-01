Catholic World News

Islamic group releases video of nun seized in Mali last year, still held as hostage

February 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamic extremist group has released a video in which Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti, a Colombian missionary abducted in Mali in 2017, asks Pope Francis to help secure her release. Bishop Jean-Baptiste Tiama of Sikasso, Mali, remarks that the video offers encouragement, since it is the first recent confirmation that the kidnapped religious is alive.

