Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, in interview, outlines goals of Vatican diplomacy with China

February 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: “The main purpose of the Holy See in the ongoing dialogue is precisely that of safeguarding communion within the Church, in the wake of genuine Tradition and constant ecclesiastical discipline,” said the Vatican’s Secretary of State. “In China there are not two Churches, but two communities of faithful called to follow a gradual path of reconciliation towards unity ... The Holy See knows and shares the serious sufferings endured by many Catholics in China and their generous witness to the Gospel.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.