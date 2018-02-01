Catholic World News

February 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The ELN is a leftist rebel group that declared a cease-fire during the Pope’s September 2017 apostolic journey.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!