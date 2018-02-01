Catholic World News
Colombian prelate pleads for peace following ELN attacks on police stations
February 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The ELN is a leftist rebel group that declared a cease-fire during the Pope’s September 2017 apostolic journey.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!