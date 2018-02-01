Catholic World News
Woman sues Japan government over forced sterilization under eugenics law
February 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Nikkei Asian Review
CWN Editor's Note: Under the eugenics law, which remained in force from 1948 to 1996, an estimated 16,500 women were sterilized without their consent.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
