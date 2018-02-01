Catholic World News

Woman sues Japan government over forced sterilization under eugenics law

February 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Under the eugenics law, which remained in force from 1948 to 1996, an estimated 16,500 women were sterilized without their consent.

