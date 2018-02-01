Catholic World News
Canadian bishops’ doctrine commission issues message on charismatic renewal’s 50th anniversary
February 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The message has five sections: “the primacy given to the call of every Christian to holiness,” “the responsibility of professing the Catholic faith,” “the witness to a strong and authentic communion,” “conformity to and participation in the Church’s apostolic goals,” and “a commitment to a presence in human society.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
