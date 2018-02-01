Catholic World News
Apostolic nuncio troubled by conditions in Ukraine
February 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “I’m very much troubled by what I see here,” said Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, who spoke about corruption, unemployment, war, mistrust among Christians, and the need for “living parishes.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
