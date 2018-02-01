Catholic World News

Apostolic nuncio troubled by conditions in Ukraine

February 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m very much troubled by what I see here,” said Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, who spoke about corruption, unemployment, war, mistrust among Christians, and the need for “living parishes.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.