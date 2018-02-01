Catholic World News
Raleigh cathedral opening off to strong start
February 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly
CWN Editor's Note: Until recently, the North Carolina diocese had the nation’s smallest cathedral. Here are images of the new cathedral’s interior and exterior.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!