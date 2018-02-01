Catholic World News

Raleigh cathedral opening off to strong start

February 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Until recently, the North Carolina diocese had the nation’s smallest cathedral. Here are images of the new cathedral’s interior and exterior.

