Catholic World News
Full text of Pope’s 1/31 general audience on the Liturgy of the Word
February 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The topic of the Pope’s address (video) was “Liturgy of the Word: Dialogue between God and His people” (cf. Hebrews 1:1-2).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!