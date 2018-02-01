Catholic World News
President Trump’s State of the Union Address
February 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on White House
CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Trump defends America first,” L’Osservatore Romano (February 1 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the address.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!