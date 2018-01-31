Catholic World News
Weekly papal audience focus on Liturgy of the Word
January 31, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: In his regular weekly audience on Wednesday, January 31, Pope Francis said that God “speaks to us and challenges us” through the Scripture readings at Mass. “But to listen to the Word of God, it is necessary also to have an open heart,” he said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!