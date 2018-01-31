Action Alert!
Weekly papal audience focus on Liturgy of the Word

January 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his regular weekly audience on Wednesday, January 31, Pope Francis said that God “speaks to us and challenges us” through the Scripture readings at Mass. “But to listen to the Word of God, it is necessary also to have an open heart,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
