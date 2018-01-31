Catholic World News
Irish government announces referendum on whether to retain pro-life constitutional amendment
January 31, 2018
» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic
CWN Editor's Note: “It is a very sad and serious moment for our country,” said an Irish pro-life leader. “Tonight, the Government brought forward a proposal that for the first time in our history would withdraw basic human rights from a group of vulnerable defenseless individuals.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
