Venezuela bishops demand respect for the people

January 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We urgently appeal to the government to tackle issues pertaining malnutrition and lack of health care, and we call for a democratic process that foresees the participation of all citizens,” said the president of the bishops’ conference.

