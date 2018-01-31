Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader says nation’s conflict is worsening

January 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, discussed the war in Ukraine and said that two million people have left their homes. He also expressed qualms about the 2016 Joint Declaration of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill.

