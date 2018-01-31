Catholic World News
In Nigeria, brutal attacks and a story of survival
January 31, 2018
» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need
CWN Editor's Note: “In the past year in particular, raids by Muslim Fulani herdsmen have become more violent, and they have specifically targeted Christians,” according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
