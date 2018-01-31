Catholic World News

In Nigeria, brutal attacks and a story of survival

January 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In the past year in particular, raids by Muslim Fulani herdsmen have become more violent, and they have specifically targeted Christians,” according to the report.

