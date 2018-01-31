Catholic World News

January 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On January 30, Pope Francis preached on Mark 5:21-43, the Gospel reading of the day.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!