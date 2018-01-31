Catholic World News
New president of Houston’s Catholic university pledges to strengthen school’s Catholic identity
January 31, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The University of St. Thomas in Houston was founded in 1947 by the Basilian Fathers.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
