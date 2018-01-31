Catholic World News

Canadian bishops’ conference names 2 delegates for pre-Synod meeting of youth

January 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will take place in October, is devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.