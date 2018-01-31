Catholic World News

Prelate offers mixed assessment of Trump administration immigration proposal

January 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We welcome the Administration’s proposal to include a path to citizenship for Dreamers,” said Austin Bishop Joe Vásquez, chairman of the US bishops’ migration committee. “However, the proposed cuts to family immigration and elimination of protections to unaccompanied children are deeply troubling.”

