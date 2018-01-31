Catholic World News
Prelate offers mixed assessment of Trump administration immigration proposal
January 31, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “We welcome the Administration’s proposal to include a path to citizenship for Dreamers,” said Austin Bishop Joe Vásquez, chairman of the US bishops’ migration committee. “However, the proposed cuts to family immigration and elimination of protections to unaccompanied children are deeply troubling.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
