Catholic World News

Scanning an ancient biblical text that humans fear to open

January 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Staff at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York study a fragile 5th- or 6th-century Coptic translation of the Acts of the Apostles.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.