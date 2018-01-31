Catholic World News
March for Life in Paris draws 40,000 despite heavy rain
January 31, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: In France, over 26% of pregnancies end in abortion, according to abortion statistics from the national institute of demographic studies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
