Catholic World News

January 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Stars and Stripes

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (January 31 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the situation in Afghanistan.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!