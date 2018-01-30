Catholic World News

Australian bishops caution: proposed treason law could be used against Church

January 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Church leaders in Australia have voiced concerns about proposed legislation against treason, saying that the bill as it stands could be invoked against Catholic bishops and priests who speak on public issues. The bill, which bars foreign interference in Australian political affairs, exempts religious officials. However, the bishops’ conference pointed out, the exemption for Catholic clergy is “based on the incorrect belief that the Catholic Church in Australia acts on behalf of a foreign government, i.e. Vatican City State.”

