Catholic World News

Venezuelan government’s election plan is a ‘midnight ambush,’ archbishop says

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An abrupt decision by the Venezuelan government to move up presidential elections, without consulting the opposition, was like “a midnight ambush,” said Archbishop Diego Padron of Cumana, the former president of the nation’s episcopal conference. The archbishop said that the unilateral move by allies of President Nicolas Maduro was a violation of the transparency that should characterize democratic government.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.