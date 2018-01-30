Action Alert!
Venezuelan government’s election plan is a ‘midnight ambush,’ archbishop says

January 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An abrupt decision by the Venezuelan government to move up presidential elections, without consulting the opposition, was like “a midnight ambush,” said Archbishop Diego Padron of Cumana, the former president of the nation’s episcopal conference. The archbishop said that the unilateral move by allies of President Nicolas Maduro was a violation of the transparency that should characterize democratic government.

