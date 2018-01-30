Catholic World News

Vatican sends top prosecutor to investigate accused Chilean bishop

January 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced on January 30 the Archbishop Charles Scicluna, formerly the Vatican’s top prosecutor for sex-abuse charges, has been sent to Chile to investigate charges against Bishop Juan Barros Madrid of Osorno. During his visit to Chile, Pope Francis had prompted angry reactions when he said that charges against Bishop Barros were unfounded. The January 30 statement indicated that “recently received information” prompted the Pontiff to have Archbishop Scicluna follow up on complaints.

