Catholic World News

Vatican denies conflict on talks with China

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office released a statement on January 30 denying reporting that Pope Francis is at odds with Vatican negotiators regarding talks with China. The statement stressed that the Holy Father “is in constant contact with his collaborators... and is and is informed by them faithfully and in detail on the situation of the Catholic Church in China.” The statement expressed regret that “the contrary is affirmed by people in the Church, thus fostering confusion and controversy.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.