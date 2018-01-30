Catholic World News
In Mexico, Church works tirelessly for September earthquake victims
January 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The 2017 Chiapas earthquake was Mexico’s strongest earthquake since 1787.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
