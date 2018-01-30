Catholic World News

Missionary in Kabul sees ‘no glimmers of light’ in current Afghan situation

January 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giovanni Scalese, based in the Italian embassy, lamented the latest round of terrorist attacks. He added, “The Afghan Catholic mission, within the limits imposed by the situation, keeps the flame of hope and faith alight ... Above all through the Eucharist, Christ is also made present in this remote region of Central Asia.”

