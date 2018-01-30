Catholic World News
Child sexual abuse: Pakistan breaks the silence
January 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A missionary in Pakistan speaks of a culture of “sexual abuse, violence, rape and murder against thousands of minors.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
