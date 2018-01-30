Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life member: term ‘intrinsically evil’ too restricting

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Gerhard Hoever, a moral theologian at the University of Bonn, was named a corresponding member of the pontifical academy in 2017. Academicians are classified as ordinary members, honorary members, corresponding members, young members, or former members.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!