Pontifical Academy for Life member: term ‘intrinsically evil’ too restricting
January 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Gerhard Hoever, a moral theologian at the University of Bonn, was named a corresponding member of the pontifical academy in 2017. Academicians are classified as ordinary members, honorary members, corresponding members, young members, or former members.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 10:59 AM ET USA
That would be like an engineering department at a major university hiring a professor who does not believe in Newton's Laws of motion.