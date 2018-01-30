Catholic World News
Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act fails to clear Senate
January 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, described the Senate’s failure to pass the ban on late-term abortions as “appalling.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
