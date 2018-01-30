Catholic World News

Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act fails to clear Senate

January 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, described the Senate’s failure to pass the ban on late-term abortions as “appalling.”

