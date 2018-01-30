Catholic World News
Cathedral in Central African Republic shelters Muslims in imminent danger
January 30, 2018
» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need
CWN Editor's Note: Bangassou, where the cathedral is located, is a city of 35,000 along the nation’s southern border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
