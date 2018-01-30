Catholic World News

Cathedral in Central African Republic shelters Muslims in imminent danger

January 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bangassou, where the cathedral is located, is a city of 35,000 along the nation’s southern border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

