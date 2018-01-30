Catholic World News
There is no humility without humiliation, Pope preaches at weekday Mass
January 30, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the first reading at Mass on January 29, Pope Francis preached on King David’s repentance.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
