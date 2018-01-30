Action Alert!
We are running $6,450 short this month—too early in the year to be falling behind!   Please offer a January gift to help.   Thanks!
Catholic World News

1393 Catholic schools closed in US over past decade; 287 schools opened

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Between 2007 and 2017, Catholic school enrollment declined by 19% to under 1.9 million students. More than 5.2 million students attended Catholic schools in 1965.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Gerard David: The Rest on the Flight into Egypt, ca. 1510