1393 Catholic schools closed in US over past decade; 287 schools opened
January 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Between 2007 and 2017, Catholic school enrollment declined by 19% to under 1.9 million students. More than 5.2 million students attended Catholic schools in 1965.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
