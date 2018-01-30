Action Alert!
Polish bishops’ conference urged Catholics to light candles in memory of Holocaust victims

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on @ChurchInPoland

CWN Editor's Note: The episcopal conference called on Catholics to light candles in their homes on International Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
