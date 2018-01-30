Catholic World News

Chinese Christian churches face new threats as state religious code is revised

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: “Shocking images of a church dynamited by government officials in China, the second to be demolished in recent weeks, may foretell a deeper crisis for Christianity in China today,” the Jesuit magazine reports.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.