Chinese Christian churches face new threats as state religious code is revised
January 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Shocking images of a church dynamited by government officials in China, the second to be demolished in recent weeks, may foretell a deeper crisis for Christianity in China today,” the Jesuit magazine reports.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
