Catholic World News
Papal audiences (1/29)
January 30, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pontiff received participants in a conference on anti-Semitism, various officials of the Roman Rota, and the bishops of Russia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
