Catholic World News

Papal audiences (1/29)

January 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pontiff received participants in a conference on anti-Semitism, various officials of the Roman Rota, and the bishops of Russia.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.