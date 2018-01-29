Catholic World News

New professions to religious life in US: older, more likely foreign-born

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of men and women religious who made their professions in the US last year shows that they are older, and more likely to be foreign-born, than in the past.

The survey of 100 religious sisters and 51 brothers, done by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, found that the average age was 41, and half were over 36 upon entering religious life. Only two-thirds were born in the US. Among Hispanic religious, 62% were foreign-born; among Asians, 70%.

