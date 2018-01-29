Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen: Pope not aware of efforts to oust ‘underground’ Chinese bishops

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has reported that Pope Francis was caught off guard by reports that Vatican officials had sought to persuade “underground” Chinese bishops to resign, to be replaced by prelates of the government-supported “official” Church. Confirming that he has pleaded for a change in the Vatican’s negotiating strategy, the cardinal said that the Pope had ordered Vatican negotiators “not to create another Mindszenty case.”

