Catholic World News

Fight hatred and also indifference, Pope encourages conference on anti-Semitism

January 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to participants in an international conference on anti-Semitism, Pope Francis said that the challenge is to overcome not only outright hatred but also the more widespread problem of indifference. He explained that “it is indifference that paralyzes and impedes us from doing what is right even when we know that it is right.” The Pontiff cited the poignant question from Scripture: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.