Fight hatred and also indifference, Pope encourages conference on anti-Semitism
January 29, 2018
Speaking to participants in an international conference on anti-Semitism, Pope Francis said that the challenge is to overcome not only outright hatred but also the more widespread problem of indifference. He explained that "it is indifference that paralyzes and impedes us from doing what is right even when we know that it is right." The Pontiff cited the poignant question from Scripture: "Am I my brother's keeper?"
