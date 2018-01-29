Catholic World News

DRC President Kabila blasts Catholic bishops for backing protests

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo has entered into direct conflict with the country’s Catholic bishops, who have supported protests against his continued rule. “Nowhere in the Bible has Jesus Christ ever presided over an electoral commission,” Kabila said at a January 26 press conference. The bishops have insisted on free and fair elections, opposing Kabila’s bid to extend his presidential term beyond its constitutional limit.

