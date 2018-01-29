Pope tells Roman Rota: conscience is central in marriage cases
January 29, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In a January 29 address to the members of the Roman Rota, which was opening its judicial year, Pope Francis laid heavy stress on “the centrality of conscience” in guiding decisions, particularly in marriage cases. The Roman Rota, the Church’s top appeals court, regularly hears cases involving annulment of marriages. But the Pope devoted much of his talk to preparation for marriage, saying that the Church should help young couples escape “the deafening noise of the ephemeral” to understand the Christian meaning of marriage. The encouraged the judges, on their part, to take into account “the psychological and religious processes of all persons called to the choice of marriage and family.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Well formed conscience is central in making moral decisions. The Church would neglects her most basic duty by neglecting formation of conscience. "Proclaim the word; be persistent whether it is convenient or inconvenient; convince, reprimand, encourage through all patience and teaching. For the time will come when people will not tolerate sound doctrine but, following their own desires and insatiable curiosity, will accumulate teachers and will stop listening to the truth" [2Tm 4:1-3]