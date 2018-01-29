Catholic World News

Pope tells Roman Rota: conscience is central in marriage cases

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 29 address to the members of the Roman Rota, which was opening its judicial year, Pope Francis laid heavy stress on “the centrality of conscience” in guiding decisions, particularly in marriage cases. The Roman Rota, the Church’s top appeals court, regularly hears cases involving annulment of marriages. But the Pope devoted much of his talk to preparation for marriage, saying that the Church should help young couples escape “the deafening noise of the ephemeral” to understand the Christian meaning of marriage. The encouraged the judges, on their part, to take into account “the psychological and religious processes of all persons called to the choice of marriage and family.”

