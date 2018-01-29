Catholic World News
Ecuador: bishops, nuncio weigh in on upcoming referendum
January 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: “Our free and conscious vote will be enlightened by the Word of God and the social doctrine of the Church,” the bishops wrote. “We need to consolidate democracy and everything that brings public peace, respect for all and a better future.” The nation of 18.3 million is 74% Catholic, 10% evangelical, and 8% atheist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
