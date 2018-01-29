Catholic World News

Ecuador: bishops, nuncio weigh in on upcoming referendum

January 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Our free and conscious vote will be enlightened by the Word of God and the social doctrine of the Church,” the bishops wrote. “We need to consolidate democracy and everything that brings public peace, respect for all and a better future.” The nation of 18.3 million is 74% Catholic, 10% evangelical, and 8% atheist.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.