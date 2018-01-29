Catholic World News

8 sainthood causes advance, including Algerian martyrs of the 1990s

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Nazaria Ignacia March Mesa (1889-1943) has cleared the way for her canonization, and miracles attributed to three venerable servants of God will permit them to be beatified. Two causes of martyrdom were recognized (also clearing the way for their beatifications), and two servants of God have been declared venerable—including French spiritual writer Madeleine Delbrêl (1904-64).

