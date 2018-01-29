Catholic World News
The Holy Father’s condolences for the victims of the fire in Sejong Hospital, Miryang, South Korea
January 29, 2018
Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The fire killed at least 37 people.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
