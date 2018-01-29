Catholic World News

The Virgin Mary offers us refuge, Pope preaches at Santa Maria Maggiore

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on January 28 (video, booklet). The famed Roman Marian icon of the Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People), now restored, is venerated there.

