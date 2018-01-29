Action Alert!
It's Pledge Month! ~ Between 1/15 and 2/15, make a small donation & check the Sustaining Member option to make it a monthly pledge.
Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to Ukrainian Greek Catholics

January 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited Rome’s Basilica of Santa Sofia on January 28 (video). The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Samsung LED Wallet Cellular Phone Case