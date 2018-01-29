Catholic World News

Papal appeals during Sunday’s Angelus

January 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff prayed for victims of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called for prayers for those who suffer from leprosy. (January 28 was World Leprosy Day.)

