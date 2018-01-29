Catholic World News
Papal appeals during Sunday’s Angelus
January 29, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff prayed for victims of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called for prayers for those who suffer from leprosy. (January 28 was World Leprosy Day.)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
