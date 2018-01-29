Catholic World News
Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says US ‘open for business’
January 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (January 28 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to President Trump’s speech (full text).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
