At least 103 killed, 235 wounded in Taliban car bombing in Kabul
January 29, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (January 28 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
